Business

    • Manulife agrees to reinsure $5.8 billion of Canadian Universal Life reserves

    Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office tower in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share

    Manulife Financial said on Monday it has agreed to reinsure $5.8 billion of reserves of Canadian Universal Life block, as the country's top insurer looks to de-risk its business and improve shareholder returns.

    The deal with RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada is expected to generate $800 million of capital, which Manulife intends to use for share buybacks, it said. 

    "With this transaction, we will have released $11 billion of capital since 2018 and improved core return on equity (ROE) by about 5 per cent since 2017," Manulife CEO Roy Gori said in a statement.

    The company has been seeking to cut risk in its insurance portfolio and focus on profitable areas for growth.

    In December, Manulife signed a $13 billion deal to reinsure its long-term care business reserves.

    "We remain highly focused on exploring additional organic and inorganic actions to deliver value to shareholders," Gori added.

    A contract between a reinsurer and an insurer typically reduces the risk for the latter, allowing it to remain solvent by recovering a part of the payout.

    RGA is a global reinsurance company and is an existing reinsurance partner of Manulife. The transaction marks the third large reinsurance transaction between the two companies, it said.

    With the latest RGA deal, Manulife also expects to sell $600 million in alternative long-duration assets (ALDA) that it had invested in to back the Canadian Universal Life block.

    Shares of Manulife are up roughly 11.5 per cent this year, compared with an about 7.4 per cent gain in closest rival Sun Life's stock. 

    (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News