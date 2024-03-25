Manulife agrees to reinsure $5.8 billion of Canadian Universal Life reserves

Manulife Financial said on Monday it has agreed to reinsure $5.8 billion of reserves of Canadian Universal Life block, as the country's top insurer looks to de-risk its business and improve shareholder returns.

The deal with RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada is expected to generate $800 million of capital, which Manulife intends to use for share buybacks, it said.

"With this transaction, we will have released $11 billion of capital since 2018 and improved core return on equity (ROE) by about 5 per cent since 2017," Manulife CEO Roy Gori said in a statement.

The company has been seeking to cut risk in its insurance portfolio and focus on profitable areas for growth.

In December, Manulife signed a $13 billion deal to reinsure its long-term care business reserves.

"We remain highly focused on exploring additional organic and inorganic actions to deliver value to shareholders," Gori added.

A contract between a reinsurer and an insurer typically reduces the risk for the latter, allowing it to remain solvent by recovering a part of the payout.

RGA is a global reinsurance company and is an existing reinsurance partner of Manulife. The transaction marks the third large reinsurance transaction between the two companies, it said.

With the latest RGA deal, Manulife also expects to sell $600 million in alternative long-duration assets (ALDA) that it had invested in to back the Canadian Universal Life block.

Shares of Manulife are up roughly 11.5 per cent this year, compared with an about 7.4 per cent gain in closest rival Sun Life's stock.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)