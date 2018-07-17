

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 1.4 per cent to $57.1 billion in May.

The improvement followed a drop of 1.1 per cent in April.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent in May, according to those polled by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says sales rose in 14 of 21 industries, led by the chemical, machinery, and wood product industries.

The transportation equipment industry posted the largest decline.

Manufacturing sales in constant dollars were up 0.9 per cent.