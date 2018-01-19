Manufacturing sales hit record high in November: Statistics Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 9:39AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 3.4 per cent to a record high of $55.5 billion in November.
The agency says the gain was mainly due to higher sales in the transportation equipment, petroleum and coal product and chemical industries.
It says 12 of 21 industries, representing 81 per cent of the manufacturing sector, gained ground in November.
Sales of transportation equipment increased 9.1 per cent to $10.6 billion in November, following two consecutive monthly decreases.
The petroleum and coal product industry saw sales climb 6.1 per cent to $6 billion, primarily due to higher prices.
Chemical industry sales rose 5.9 per cent to $4.4 billion in November, after falling 2.7 per cent in the previous month.
