Manufacturing sales down 0.8 per cent in June: StatCan

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.8 per cent to $71.8 billion in June as the petroleum and coal product sector helped lead the way down.

The move lower came as sales fell in eight of the 21 industries tracked by the agency and followed a 1.1 per cent drop in May.

Statistics Canada says sales in the petroleum and coal industry fell 7.8 per cent in June as concerns over the global economic slowdown led to lower demand for energy products and contributed to the lower sales.

Wood product sales fell 7.2 per cent in June, while aerospace product and parts dropped 16.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of motor vehicles rose 13.8 per cent.

Overall sales in constant dollars edged up 0.1 per cent in June.