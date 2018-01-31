Manufacturing helps boost economic growth in November: StatsCan
The Canadian dollar appears in this undated file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:48AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 10:44AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy grew 0.4 per cent in November, helped by strength in the manufacturing sector.
The results matched the expectations of economists polled by Thomson Reuters.
Statistics Canada says the increase in real gross domestic product came as goods-producing industries rose 0.8 per cent boosted by the manufacturing sector and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.
The manufacturing sector gained 1.8 per cent in November, the largest monthly increase since February 2014.
Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction increased 0.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, services-producing industries climbed 0.3 per cent, led by the real estate and rental and leasing, wholesale, and retail trade sectors.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- 'We will fix' trade deals: Trump stays mum on NAFTA threat
- Manufacturing helps boost economic growth in November: StatsCan
- Europe's rise in temporary work contracts puts lives on hold
- Earnings drive gains for U.S. stocks in early trading
- Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards