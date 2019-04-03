Manitoba joins two other provinces challenging federal carbon tax in court
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media following the delivery of Manitoba's 2019 budget, at the Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Thursday, March 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 2:16PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government's carbon tax in court.
Saskatchewan and Ontario have already launched court action.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says Ottawa has no authority to impose a carbon tax on any province that has a credible carbon-reduction plan.
Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick refused federal instructions to enact their own carbon levies.
That prompted Ottawa to impose its own tax in the four provinces, which started Monday.
