A Newfoundland and Labrador man who claims the initials T.H.C. is thrilled to be running his own retail cannabis shop after nearly three decades of selling the product on the black market.

Thomas “Herb” Clarke opened Thomas H. Clarke's Distribution in Portugal Cove-St Philip’s, N.L., with a staff of seven on Wednesday, as recreational marijuana became legal nationwide.

“Look where I am now,” he says. “I’m here in my own store selling legal cannabis. People can use their bank card and credit card. It’s a new world.”

Although the news crews were focused on the Tweed store in St. John’s as the clock rolled over to midnight, Clarke believes he was the first person in Canada to make a legal recreational sale.

“My first customer was my dad,” he said.

Clarke added that he owed his 71-year-old father the favour because he stole weed from him as a teenager.

“He was my favorite person to smoke with all through my adult life,” Clarke said.

“We talked about it a lot. I learned a lot about cannabis from my dad,” he added. “It was only fitting that he'd be my first customer -- and Canada's first customer, even."

All day long, the sales were brisk. The local chamber of commerce stopped by to offer Clarke congratulations.

Asked whether he had a message for the federal government that made it possible, Clarke said he did: “Send some cannabis out to me as fast as you can please!”

With a report from CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis