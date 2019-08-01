Main North American stock indexes tumble amid U.S.-China trade tensions
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 11:40PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 11:53AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down significantly with most major sectors in the red as U.S. markets responded to heightened tensions between the United States and China.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.15 points at 16,256.89.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 262.03 points at 26,321.39. The S&P 500 index was down 31.37 points at 2,922.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 127.77 points at 7,983.35.
The Canadian dollar traded at 75.63 cents US, down from Thursday's average of 75.66.
The September crude contract was US$55.56, up $1.61 per barrel, and the September natural gas contract was $2.09, down 11 cents per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was at US$1,455.50, up $23.10 an ounce, and the September copper contract was at $2.57, down nine cents a pound.
