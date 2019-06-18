Main Canadian stock index near break-even ahead of U.S. interest rate statement
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 11:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was trading near the break-even point ahead of an afternoon interest-rate announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.58 points at 16,515.93, after having one of its biggest one-day gains of 2019 on Tuesday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.67 points at 26,497.21. The S&P 500 index was down 1.21 points at 2,916.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.22 points at 7,942.66.
The Canadian dollar traded at 74.87 cents US, up from an average of 74.66 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude contract was up 13 cents at US$54.24 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.33 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $2.60 at US$1,344.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a cent at US$2.69 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Main Canadian stock index near break-even ahead of U.S. interest rate statement
- Enbridge pipeline project hits another Minnesota obstacle
- Marijuana industry aims at environmental, ethical goals
- Bank of Canada to review Facebook's cryptocurrency white paper 'very carefully'
- CannTrust to enter U.S. CBD market via hemp joint-venture in California