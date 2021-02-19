TORONTO -- Magna International and pot stocks helped Canada's main stock index to bounce back from two days of losses, while the loonie reached it highest level in four weeks.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 110.20 points at 18,384.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up almost one point to 31,494.32. The S&P 500 index was down 7.26 points at 3,906.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 9.1 points at 13,874.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.28 cents US compared with 78.76 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.27 at US$59.26 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 2.1 cents at US$2.99 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,777.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 17.3 cents at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.