

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Maclean's magazine is highlighting the gender pay gap by asking men to fork over 26 per cent more for its latest issue.

The news magazine says it hopes the move "will stir urgent conversation."

This month's issue has two covers with two different prices -- one at $8.81, the other at the regular price of $6.99.

They say it reflects the 26 per cent gap between full-time wages paid to men and women in Canada.

Readers can choose to pay whichever price they want.

Maclean's says the $1.82 differential is being donated to Indspire, an Indigenous-led charity that will direct the funds toward a scholarship for an Indigenous woman.