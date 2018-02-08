Maclean's magazine asking men to pay more for latest issue highlighting pay gap
The two different covers of the latest issue of the magazine (Photo: Macleans)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 11:21AM EST
TORONTO - Maclean's magazine is highlighting the gender pay gap by asking men to fork over 26 per cent more for its latest issue.
The news magazine says it hopes the move "will stir urgent conversation."
This month's issue has two covers with two different prices -- one at $8.81, the other at the regular price of $6.99.
They say it reflects the 26 per cent gap between full-time wages paid to men and women in Canada.
Readers can choose to pay whichever price they want.
Maclean's says the $1.82 differential is being donated to Indspire, an Indigenous-led charity that will direct the funds toward a scholarship for an Indigenous woman.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Nova Scotia's premier says he's concerned by Alberta-B.C. pipeline dispute
- GTA hotel workers vote against defecting to Unifor
- North American stock markets sink into the red, loonie down
- CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts holds steady in January
- Poll finds one-third of Canadians nearing retirement have nothing saved