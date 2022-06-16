Lyft agrees to US$25M settlement with shareholders over safety-related allegations
Lyft has agreed to a US$25 million settlement with shareholders over allegations that it failed to adequately disclose threats to its reputation and business ahead of going public.
The "misstatements and omissions" before its initial public offering include not disclosing the "existential risk" presented by reports of drivers assaulting passengers on the platform, as well as safety issues concerning its bikeshare business.
The preliminary settlement agreement, detailed in a court filing Thursday, is pending approval by Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. of the Northern District of California. Notably, the money would go to shareholders, not directly to the individuals who've been victim to and reported such incidents.
Lyft, which continues to deny the allegations according to the filing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The securities suit, first filed in 2019 after the company went public, alleged a disconnect between Lyft's public image and its handling of sexual assault incidents.
"Lyft cultivated a brand image as a safer, more socially conscious rideshare alternative with a focus on appealing to female passengers," Thursday's filing reads. "After the IPO, however, scores of reports came to light of Lyft drivers sexually assaulting their passengers. Dozens of individuals brought claims against Lyft related to driver sexual misconduct in the months following the IPO."
The shareholders say Lyft failed to disclose this in its IPO registration paperwork.
Lyft ultimately released its first-ever safety report in October 2021 in which it disclosed it received 4,158 reports of sexual assault on its platform from 2017 to 2019. The disclosure came more than three years after Lyft and its rival Uber committed to putting out safety reports disclosing incidents of sexual assault and abuse on their platforms after a 2018 CNN investigation into the issue.
Both companies continue to face a number of legal claims from individuals over their alleged safety incidents on their platforms. A small number of claims that Lyft is facing are slated to go to trial through a coordinated proceeding later this year.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.