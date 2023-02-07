Luxury parka maker Canada Goose to expand into eyewear, luggage and home categories
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it plans to build its customer base with a focus on women and generation Z and expand into new product categories like eyewear, luggage and home as it charts a new five-year growth path.
In a financial outlook and strategic plan released Tuesday, the company says it also expects to more than double its retail footprint from the 51 permanent stores at the end of its last quarter, expand into new markets and grow its online presence.
The luxury parka maker says it aims to reach $3 billion in annual revenue by 2028 as part of the growth plan, which represents a compound annual growth rate of approximately 20 per cent.
The company says it expects its annual revenue for the 2023 fiscal year to be between $1.18 billion and $1.20 billion.
Dani Reiss, CEO of Canada Goose, says the company plans to expand its categories, geographies and capabilities "with a keen eye towards investing where we see a high return."
He says the company aims to protect the Canada Goose brand while delivering high quality, profitable growth.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.