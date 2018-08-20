Lumber prices, forestry stocks rise over B.C. wildfire uncertainty
Workers sort and move lumber at the Delta Cedar Sawmill in Delta, B.C., on Friday January 6, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 1:56PM EDT
CALGARY -- Wildfires roaring through B.C. timber stands are being linked to both rising lumber prices and rallying stocks for Canadian forest product companies.
CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel says lumber buyers appear to be worried about supply disruptions if this summer's B.C. wildfire toll is as severe as last season.
He says they're also concerned about labour unrest following a strike vote last week supported by 93 per cent of the United Steelworkers members in several northern B.C. mills.
The B.C. government reported as of Friday the total area affected by fire this summer was about 443,000 hectares, compared with more than one million hectares burned in the summer of 2017.
Shares in Canfor Corp. and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. both reached their highest closing price since July 18 on Friday, while Interfor Corp. hit its best close since July 19.
Conifex Timber Inc.'s Friday close was the highest since July 26, despite reporting Thursday it had temporarily closed its Fort St. James, B.C., mill site as a precaution because of nearby fire activity.
