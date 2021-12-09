Lululemon Q3 profits up 30 per cent as revenues climb despite supply-chain challenges

This Monday, June 5, 2017, photo, shows a Lululemon Athletica logo outside a store on Newbury Street in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne) This Monday, June 5, 2017, photo, shows a Lululemon Athletica logo outside a store on Newbury Street in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steven Senne)

MORE Business News