

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press





Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its guidance just two weeks after its new chief executive officer joined the company.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel brand said it expects to earn $3.45 to $3.53 per share for the full year on revenues between $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. That's up from $3.10 to $3.18 per share on $3.04 billion to $3.07 billion of revenues forecast three months ago.

The new outlook comes as Calvin McDonald announced that Lululemon beat expectations as its profits had nearly doubled in its second quarter.

The company said its net income rose to $95.8 million or 71 cents per share for the period ended July 29. That's up from $48.7 million or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues were up 25 per cent to $723.5 million.

Lululemon was expected to earn 49 cents per share on $667.9 million of revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Executives at the company attributed the increases to the strong demand for women's yoga pants, a 10 per cent increase in same-store sales and a 47 per cent jump in e-commerce sales.

Those conditions come as the brand and McDonald are being closely watched by analysts, following the departure of former CEO Laurent Potdevin, who abruptly resigned in January after the company said he "fell short" of its standards of conduct.

McDonald previously headed Sears Canada and was president and CEO of Americas for beauty firm Sephora.

He plans to spend the coming weeks meeting employees in every one of the company's departments.

"I feel it's important to meet as many people in the organization as possible," he said during a conference call. "My approach is to listen and to learn as much as possible about the organization and our guests from the teams across the company and to become grounded in all things Lululemon."

Prior to his arrival, the brand relaunched its website, which saw a 20-per-cent spike in traffic, as it tried to obtain new customers.

"We've seen five quarters of accelerating traffic trends in our stores, and that's not slowing down as we now enter the third quarter," said Stuart Haselden, the company's chief operating officer.

"That story extends into 2018. And it will likely extend to 2019."

Executives from the brand also said the brand was pleased with the demand for their women's pants, which usually deliver the brand's biggest margins and were "really on fire," during the quarter.

Looking forward, executives said the brand is working on allowing customers to buy online and pick-up merchandise in stores along with focusing on international markets.

"We are seeing strong growth in Asia in particular," said Haselden. "We expected that as business grows, it will improve."