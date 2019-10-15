

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has launched an investigation after learning about reports of worker abuse at a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh that supplies the athleisure retailer.

The company says in a statement that it takes the allegations very seriously and is committed to a full, independent investigation.

The Vancouver-based company says members of its team have visited the factory to speak with workers and learn more.

Lululemon says its production at the factory is extremely limited and there are currently no orders planned for this factory.

The company says it will work with an independent, non-profit third party to fully investigate the allegations.

The Guardian newspaper reported Monday that some female workers at the factory, owned and run by another corporation, say they suffered verbal and physical abuse, including being slapped and called sexist insults.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.