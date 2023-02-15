Lufthansa IT meltdown strands thousands of passengers
An IT failure at Lufthansa stranded thousands of passengers and forced flights to Germany's busiest airport to be cancelled or diverted on Wednesday, with the airline blaming botched railway engineering works that damaged broadband cables.
More than 200 flights were cancelled in Frankfurt, a vital international transit hub and one of Europe's biggest airports, a spokesperson for operator Fraport said.
Lufthansa later said its IT systems were rebooting and that departure flights had resumed from Frankfurt. The carrier expects the situation to stabilize by evening.
Scores of flights were also delayed, data from FlightAware showed. Photos and videos from several German airports showed thousands of passengers waiting to be checked in.
"We wanted to go to the wizard convention in England, in Blackpool. And now we are stranded here," Alexander Straub said at Frankfurt airport. "We have eaten some pretzels and are still waiting," said his fellow passenger Marc Weidel.
Lufthansa and Germany's national train operator blamed the problem on third-party engineering works on a railway line extension that took place on Tuesday evening, when a drill cut through a Deutsche Telekom fiber optic cable bundle.
That caused passenger check-in and boarding systems at Lufthansa to seize up on Wednesday morning and prompted German air traffic control to suspend incoming flights, though these have since resumed.
Other airports also reported cancellations as a knock-on effect. Paris Charles de Gaulle airport said two flights had been axed and a further two flights had had to turn back around.
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, among the world's busiest, reported one cancellation of a flight to Frankfurt.
PEN AND PAPER
Shares in Lufthansa, which also owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, recovered earlier losses and were up 0.2% as of 1518 GMT, while Fraport shares were down 0.2%.
Passengers said on social media the company was using pen and paper to organize flight boarding, and that it was unable to digitally process passengers' luggage.
In a tweet, Lufthansa said: "As of this morning the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region."
Deutsche Telekom said in a statement: "Two cables have already been repaired overnight by our technical team and many customers are already back online," adding that the situation was improving continuously.
Deutsche Bahn apologized to Lufthansa passengers for the inconvenience caused.
The IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to major disruptions, including potentially to the Munich Security Conference where world leaders are expected to gather.
Scandinavian airline said it was hit by a cyber attack on Tuesday evening and urged customers to refrain from using its app, but later said it had fixed the problem.
Unknown attackers cut cables belonging to Germany's public railway in December in what was seen as a second act of sabotage against Deutsche Bahn in as many months.
Airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights and over 10,000 were delayed in the United States last month after the breakdown of a key government computer system.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Hakan Ersen, Riham Alkousaa, Joanna Plucinska and Rachel More; Writing by Riham Alkousaa and Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Potter, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.