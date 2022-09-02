Lufthansa flights grounded as pilots up pressure over pay

Lufthansa planes at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept.2, 2022. (Michael Probst / AP) Lufthansa planes at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept.2, 2022. (Michael Probst / AP)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.