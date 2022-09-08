Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
The Thursday speech to Calgary Economic Development comes one day after the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated higher interest rates are on the way.
According to the prepared remarks, Rogers says yesterday's decision was based on concern from the governing council about the risk of inflation becoming "entrenched."
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate was 7.6 per cent in July, easing from 8.1 per cent in June as gas prices fell.
However, Rogers says the governing council's concern stems from the bank's core measures of inflation, which tend to be less volatile. That indicator moved up in July, which "shows how strong underlying inflation remains," while inflation expectations remain high.
Central banks tend to worry when people and businesses expect inflation to remain high because it can lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy. Businesses that expect high inflation will set future prices higher while workers will negotiate future wage increases to match up with their expectations of inflation.
"We want to ensure this scenario does not materialize because if it does the economic cost of restoring price stability will be much higher," Rogers said.
Rogers says global supply challenges and elevated commodity prices along with an overheated Canadian economy continue to put upward pressure on prices.
"Because we are in a period of excess demand, we need a period of slower growth to balance things out and bring demand back in line with supply," Rogers said.
The senior deputy governor says the bank will continue to monitor how the economy is responding to higher interest rates as well as global economic developments and assess how much higher interest rates need to go.
Rogers says higher inflation and interest rates should lower consumer spending, but extra savings accumulated during the pandemic may cushion household budgets.
"We know Canadians have accumulated extra savings during the pandemic, so there is a risk that consumer spending has more momentum than we expect, making inflation more persistent," she said.
Rogers warns that the bank's decisions now and in recent months will take up to two years to have their full effect on inflation.
"Getting inflation all the way back to two per cent will take some time. We also know there could be bumps along the way," Rogers said.
In her speech, Rogers also acknowledged the effect of high inflation on both people and businesses. For Canadians, the cost of daily necessities is going up, while for businesses, uncertainty caused by higher inflation can affect investment decisions, Rogers said.
"It is impossible to escape the frustration and stress that inflation brings -- especially for those living on lower or fixed incomes," she said.
Rogers concluded her speech by doubling down on the bank's commitment to bring inflation down.
"We are determined to get this job done," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.