

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Losses by the key energy and materials sectors kept Canada's main stock index from getting the lift enjoyed by two U.S. markets ahead of G20 talks.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.49 points to 16,307.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.24 points at 26,526.58. But the S&P 500 index gained 11.14 points at 2,924.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.79 points at 7,967.76.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 76.27 cents US compared with an average of 76.16 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was up five cents at US$59.43 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 5.6 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.40 at US$1,412 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.1 of a cent at US$2.72 a pound.