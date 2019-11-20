Lowe's says they will close 34 underperforming stores across six provinces
A man drives a forklift in front of a Rona home improvement store in St. Eustache, Que., just outside Montreal, on July 16, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 7:31AM EST
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. -- Lowe's Companies Inc. says it will close 34 underperforming stores across six provinces as part of a restructuring of its Canadian business.
The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe's and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.
The closures, set for early next year, add to its announced closure of 31 Canadian stores in November last year.
The company says eligible employees will be offered jobs at nearby stores, given its need for workers throughout its network.
North Carolina-based Lowe's bought Rona in 2016 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.
The Canadian division of Lowe's has more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate stores under the Lowe's, Rona, Reno-Depot, Ace and Dick's Lumber brands.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 19, 2019.
