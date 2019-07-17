

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was little changed in late-morning trading as gains in the materials sector was offset by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.44 points at 16,482.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.82 points at 27,162.03. The S&P 500 index was down 2.57 points at 2,981.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.76 points at 8,158.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.40 cents US compared with an average of 76.61 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude contract was down US$1.40 at US$55.52 and the August natural gas contract was up 0.5 of a cent at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,423.50 per barrel an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.90 of a cent at US$2.71 a pound.