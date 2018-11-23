

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Losses in the energy sector weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as the price of oil sank lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 119.29 points at 14,972.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 95.96 points at 24,368.73. The S&P 500 index was down 6.76 points at 2,643.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.81 points at 6,980.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.56 cents US compared with an average of 75.73 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down US$3.61 at US$51.02 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 6.5 cents at US$4.52 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$1,223.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.45 cents at US$2.77 a pound.