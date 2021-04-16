TORONTO -- The loonie climbed to 80 cents US in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index rose, helped by gains in the base metals sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.21 points at 19,346.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.55 points at 34,161.54. The S&P 500 index was up 9.68 points at 4,180.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.21 points at 14,026.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.00 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down 47 cents at US$63.04 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.80 at US$1,780.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021