

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher on election day with an appreciation in the loonie to a new three-month high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.33 points at 16,418.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.44 points at 26,827.64. The S&P 500 index was up 20.52 points at 3,006.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 73.44 points at 8,162.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.36 cents US compared with an average of 76.15 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down 36 cents at US$53.51 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 8.2 cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.00 at US$1,488.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.05 cents at US$2.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.