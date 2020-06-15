TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid renewed concerns about the pandemic, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.57 points at 15,175.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 327.91 points at 25,277.63. The S&P 500 index was down 26.42 points at 3,014.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 33.58 points at 9,555.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.55 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was down 54 cents at US$35.72 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$11.20 at US$1,726.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down nearly four cents at US$2.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.