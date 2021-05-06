Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 cases in Ontario shoot back up past 3,400 as ICU admissions trend downward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say
Some COVID-19 long-haulers are developing a 'devastating' syndrome
Pfizer/BioNTech jab confirmed to protect 95 per cent in largest study yet
When will children ages 12 and up be able to get vaccinated? A province-by-province look
Why is this Ottawa-designed vaccine system being used in N.S. and not Ontario?
Most Canadians favour vaccine proof for domestic travel, sporting events: Nanos survey
Canada sending ventilators, remdesivir to support COVID-19 response in India
Canada still weighing support for vaccine patent waiver after U.S. confirms it will
New Brunswick reports its first death due to blood clotting from AstraZeneca vaccine
Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court
'She deserved more': Alberta reports first death linked to AstraZeneca
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada