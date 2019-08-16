London Stock Exchange trade resumes after delay
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 4:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 5:10AM EDT
LONDON -- The London Stock Exchange resumed trading Friday after a "services issue" delayed regular activity on its biggest indexes.
Trading in companies on the exchange's FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes was due to open at 8 a.m. on Friday. It re-opened an hour and 40 minutes late.
Smaller companies were trading as normal.
The last time there was a significant delay to the opening of the exchange was in June last year, when it opened an hour later than normal because of a software issue.
