Business

    • Loblaw reports $621M Q3 profit, up from $556M a year ago, revenue up 5 per cent

    The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
    BRAMPTON, Ont. -

    Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

    The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart reported a profit available to common shareholders of $621 million or $1.95 per diluted share for the 16-week period ended Oct. 7.

    The result compared with a profit of $556 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $18.27 billion, up from $17.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

    The increase came as food retail same-stores sales rose 4.5 per cent and drug retail same-store sales gained 4.6 per cent, helped by front store same-store sales growth of 1.8 per cent and pharmacy same-store sales growth of 7.4 per cent.

    On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.26 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.01 per diluted share a year earlier.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News