Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
The retailer says the sales growth came as drugstore sales were driven by continued strong demand for cough and cold products and strength in the beauty and cosmetics categories, while its discount grocery stores outperformed.
The parent company of Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart says its profit amounted to $1.62 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $744 million or $2.20 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $14.0 billion, up from $12.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue came as food retail same-store sales gained 8.4 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose 8.7 per cent.
On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.76 per diluted share in its latest quarter, compared with an adjusted profit of $1.52 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.71 per share and $13.7 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.