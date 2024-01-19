Business

    • Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction

    Share
    BRAMPTON -

    Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.

    Canada's largest grocery retailer drew public ire this week after it decided that last-day sale items would be marked down by 30 per cent, instead of between 30 and 50 per cent.

    The move even prompted NDP MP Alistair MacGregor to call for an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices.

    Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas confirmed Friday afternoon that after listening to feedback from customers and colleagues, Loblaw is reverting back to its previous discounting practice.

    She said in an email that customers can expect to see 50 per cent off stickers return in the next few weeks.

    The country's biggest grocers have been under scrutiny from the public and government alike as Canadians continue to grapple with rising food prices.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News