Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Canada's largest grocery retailer drew public ire this week after it decided that last-day sale items would be marked down by 30 per cent, instead of between 30 and 50 per cent.
The move even prompted NDP MP Alistair MacGregor to call for an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices.
Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas confirmed Friday afternoon that after listening to feedback from customers and colleagues, Loblaw is reverting back to its previous discounting practice.
She said in an email that customers can expect to see 50 per cent off stickers return in the next few weeks.
The country's biggest grocers have been under scrutiny from the public and government alike as Canadians continue to grapple with rising food prices.
