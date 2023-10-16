LinkedIn cuts more than 600 workers, about 3 per cent of workforce
LinkedIn said Monday it is laying off hundreds of employees amounting to about 3% of the social media company's workforce.
The Microsoft-owned career network is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams.
"Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business," the company said in a statement.
The job cuts follow another more than 700 layoffs LinkedIn announced in May, as well as thousands more this year from parent company Microsoft, which has owned the professional-networking service since buying it for $26 billion in 2016.
LinkedIn keeps growing and said its annual revenue surpassed $15 billion for the first time in the fiscal year that ended in June. The service, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, makes money from advertisements on the platform as well as from users who pay to subscribe for premium features.
LinkedIn reports having about 19,500 employees.
Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft as of July had a global workforce of 221,000 full-time employees, with more than half of those in the U.S.
It's adding thousands more as part of its $69 billion acquisition of California video game-maker Activision Blizzard, which closed Friday. As of late last year, Activision Blizzard reported having 13,000 employees.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
-
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
-
Ontario tables bill to return Greenbelt land and enhance legal protections
The Ontario government tabled legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
-
World
-
Urban battle from past Gaza war offers glimpse of what an Israeli ground offensive might look like
A battle that killed dozens of civilians and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers nearly a decade ago offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead if Israeli forces roll into Gaza as expected.
-
DEVELOPING
-
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing 'shocking and scandalous claims'
A lawyer for Donald Trump told a London judge Monday that the ex-president plans to prove that a discredited report by a former British spy that contained 'shocking and scandalous claims' that he was compromised by Russians in his first bid for the presidency was wrong and harmed his reputation.
-
France's Macron holds security meeting amid heightened alert after deadly school stabbing
French President Emmanuel Macron held a special security meeting on Monday amid heightened alert against feared terror threats, as a high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb threat.
-
6 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv continues drone counterstrikes
Russian attacks on Ukraine over a 24-hour period killed six people, local officials reported Sunday.
-
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Hospitals in Gaza faced collapse Monday as water, power and medicine neared depletion, while hundreds of thousands of Palestinians faced dwindling food supplies as Israel maintained punishing airstrikes in retaliation for last week's deadly rampage by Hamas.
Politics
-
-
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Entertainment
-
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
-
Chris Evans says he's 'enjoying life' as a newlywed after marrying Alba Baptista
Chris Evans has traded in his Captain America shield for a wedding band on Saturday during an appearance at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), where he publicly confirmed for the first time that he recently wed actress Alba Baptista.
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.