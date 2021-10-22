Line 5 dispute 'directly and significantly' impacting Canada-U.S. relations: Enbridge
Lawyers for Enbridge Inc. are asking a judge in Michigan to consider the bilateral implications of the state's bid to shut down the Line 5 cross-border pipeline.
Newly filed court documents say the dispute is now well and truly a federal matter because Canada has formally invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States.
Enbridge is arguing that as a result, U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff should grant its original motion to have the case moved to federal court.
The 68-year-old Line 5 can carry as much 540,000 barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day beneath the Great Lakes to markets throughout the U.S. Midwest.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants it shut down for fear of a catastrophic spill in the Straits of Mackinac, an ecologically sensitive waterway that links Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Enbridge, which has warned such a move would have dire consequences for energy consumers in both countries, says it will not shut down the line voluntarily.
“Now that the dispute resolution provisions of the treaty have been formally invoked - resulting in more formal diplomatic negotiations and potentially an international arbitration concerning Michigan's unilateral efforts to force closure of Line 5 - this development should be made part of the record,” lawyers for Enbridge argue.
In the motion they are seeking leave to file, they say Michigan's claims “have directly and significantly affected U.S. foreign relations with Canada.”
A court-sanctioned mediation process, which began in April, has failed to yield any agreement and appears to have fallen apart, although the official status of those talks remains unclear.
Court documents show Michigan has no “desire to continue with the mediation process,” while Enbridge wants the talks to continue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened. A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Canada
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
-
Kahnawake 'repulsed' by Quebec's response to Montreal Canadiens' land acknowledgement
An Indigenous land acknowledgement from the Montreal Canadiens last week sent shockwaves through Quebec, with bipartisan backlash from politicians who called the Habs' statement false.
-
Nephew of former 'Dragons' Den' star pleads guilty to manslaughter after 'inadvertently' shooting and killing best friend
A Caledon man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed his best friend with a machine gun at his uncle’s home in 2018.
-
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
First-ever blue dimes commemorate 100th anniversary of Bluenose
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching Canada’s first-ever coloured dimes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose, the famous fishing schooner that graces the coins.
World
-
Narrative of riders filming Philadelphia train rape is false: official
The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and 'filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police' is false, the prosecutor handling the case said Thursday as he asked witnesses to come forward.
-
Violence over Italy's strict COVID-19 pass has ignited a national debate about fascism
The debate about fascist ideology -- and its continuing appeal to some Italians -- has been reignited in the wake of the government's attempts to control the coronavirus pandemic.
-
California teacher placed on leave after video shows her mimicking Indigenous dance
A math teacher in Southern California has been placed on leave after videos posted online showed her wearing a headdress and mimicking a Native American dance during a lesson.
-
A notebook found near Brian Laundrie's remains could answer some key questions, experts say
Many questions remain unanswered following the death of Brian Laundrie. But crime experts say the notebook found near his remains in a Florida nature reserve park may shed some light on the circumstances of his disappearance and the violent death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.
-
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
Millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged in suburban New York City with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982, authorities confirmed Friday.
-
Family and dog on hike died of extreme heat, Calif. sheriff says
A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion and dehydration while hiking in a remote area in August.
Politics
-
Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne, Bloc MP and new mom, ready for first foray into federal politics
Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne is joining the House of Commons for the first time as the MP for Terrebonne, Que., while also balancing being a new mother.
-
Green Party to drop legal action against Annamie Paul as discussions drag on
Green Party executives have opted to drop a legal challenge against their leader that brought tensions between senior officials and Annamie Paul to a boil last summer.
-
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Health
-
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
-
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Sci-Tech
-
Some elephants are evolving to have no tusks as a response to poaching
An elephant's tusks are among its defining features, but an increasing proportion of female elephants in Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park have been born without these crucial tools, and scientists say it's an evolutionary response to poaching.
-
Explosive star death witnessed by Hubble could help develop an early warning system
Astronomers had an unprecedented front-row seat to the explosive death of a star 60 million light-years away. They witnessed the event thanks to telescopes on the ground and in space, including the Hubble Space Telescope.
-
Scientists create coldest temperature ever in a lab to help understand quantum mechanics
Scientists have broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in a lab, achieving a temperature just trillionths of a degree away from absolute zero by dropping freezing, magnetized gas down a tower 120 metres tall.
Entertainment
-
Beijing police name pianist Li Yundi in prostitution case
Police in China's capital Beijing say famed international pianist Li Yundi is a suspect in a prostitution case.
-
-
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Business
-
Stock tied to Donald Trump's new media venture soars again
The company planning to bring U.S. President Donald Trump's new media venture to the stock market soared even further on Friday, as day traders keep piling in.
-
Edward Rogers seeks to replace five directors at Rogers Communications
Edward Rogers, chair of the family trust that controls Rogers Communications, moved to oust five members of the board of directors in an escalation of a boardroom fight that saw him replaced as chair of the wireless and cable company.
-
S&P/TSX composite down as tech sector pulls back, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index pulled back from its record high close on Thursday as losses in the technology sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Lifestyle
-
Adding lottery ticket to peanuts purchase leaves B.C. woman $70 million richer
Stopping for peanuts turned a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland into a multi-millionaire, thanks to a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a lottery ticket to her purchase.
-
Children spent triple the recommended screen time during pandemic: Ontario study
According to an Ontario study, children were spending nearly triple the recommended time on screens during the pandemic, something that may be connected to school closures and parental stress levels.
-
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate its animals against COVID-19
The Toronto Zoo is planning to vaccinate at least 140 of its animals against COVID-19 soon.
Sports
-
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50
Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
-
NBA reveals top 75 -- plus 1 -- players in history
The top 75 players in NBA history -- and one more because of a tie in the voting -- have been revealed by the league, a group that has combined to win 158 NBA championships, earn 730 NBA All-Star selections and score more than 1.5 million points.
-
Kahnawake 'repulsed' by Quebec's response to Montreal Canadiens' land acknowledgement
An Indigenous land acknowledgement from the Montreal Canadiens last week sent shockwaves through Quebec, with bipartisan backlash from politicians who called the Habs' statement false.
Autos
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.
-
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.