Lightspeed shares surge higher on first day of trading on the TSX
Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed, is seen in his office Tuesday, September 15, 2015 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 4:53PM EST
TORONTO -- Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. surged higher on their first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The Montreal-based payment software company's shares rose as high as $20.22 in early trading, before closing Friday at $18.90.
Lightspeed's initial public offering, which was priced at $16 per share, was expected to raise $240 million, making it one of the top 10 technology IPOs in Canada, the exchange said in a release.
The final price of the offering was higher than the initial range of $13 to $15 per share that was expected.
Founded in 2005, Lightspeed is payment technology company for small and medium-sized retailers and restaurants.
The company has grown to more than 700 employees located in eight offices around the world.
Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD)
