TORONTO -- LifeLabs failed to protect the personal health information of millions of Canadians, a joint investigation suggests.

The joint investigation by the information and privacy commissioners of Ontario and B.C. says the failure resulted in a significant privacy breach in 2019.

"Our investigation revealed that LifeLabs failed to take necessary precautions to adequately protect the personal health information of millions of Canadians, in violation of Ontario's health privacy law," Brian Beamish, information and privacy commissioner of Ontario said in a statement. "This breach should serve as a reminder to organizations, big and small, that they have a duty to be vigilant against these types of attacks. I look forward to providing the public, and particularly those who were affected by the breach, with the full details of our investigation."

Michael McEvoy, information and privacy commissioner of British Columbia, added: "LifeLabs' failure to properly protect the personal health information of British Columbians and Canadians is unacceptable. LifeLabs exposed British Columbians, along with millions of other Canadians, to potential identity theft, financial loss, and reputational harm. The orders made are aimed at making sure this doesn't happen again.”

The investigation says LifeLabs failed:

To take the reasonable steps to protect confidential information in its electronic systems, violating Ontario's health privacy law, the Personal Health Information Protection Act (PHIPA), and B.C.'s personal information protection law

To put in place the adequate information technology security policies

By collecting more personal information than was necessary

Publication of the report is being delayed, according to the commissioners, because LifeLabs says the information the company provided is confidential. The commissioners deny those claims and say they plan to publish the report unless LifeLabs takes court action.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...