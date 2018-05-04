Lear Ajax workers to vote on tentative deal amid uncertain future for auto plant
A sign is shown outside Lear Corporation headquarters in Southfield, Mich. Lear Corp. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 2:15AM EDT
TORONTO - Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement for workers at the Lear Corp. automotive seat manufacturer in Ajax, Ont., but the future of the facility is uncertain after the company said this week it would close the facility.
No details about the tentative deal have been released. Local 222 said a ratification vote will be held late Friday afternoon.
The agreement comes after the workers rejected a tentative deal on Monday by a margin of 94 per cent, prompting Lear to say the following day that it would close the Ajax plant because of the rejection.
"Due to the resounding rejection of the tentative agreement by the membership on May 1, 2018, and other recent developments from our customer regarding the future work, the company is announcing a closure of the Lear Ajax plant," the company said in a memo to Unifor plant chairman Jerry LeBlanc.
The letter, posted online by Unifor, said the plant would be closed "as soon as practical" but not before the "conclusion of the current programs."
Lear Corp., which has its headquarters in Southfield, Mich., has 257 locations in 39 countries and employs about 165,000 people.
