LCBO adding security guards at select locations to combat liquor thefts
A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday July 20, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 4:15PM EST
TORONTO -- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is ramping up security measures to deter thefts in some of its stores across the province.
A statement from the LCBO says it is increasing the number of security guards at select stores to ensure the safety and security of its staff and customers.
It will also be training employees on how to take "safe actions" during thefts and how to be a credible witness to the crimes.
The LCBO statement also says it will be implementing new "industry-leading" technology, although it has not provided further details on what that technology is.
Last month, the Crown corporation said it increased spending on CCTV technology and other in-store deterrents.
The added security comes after Toronto police arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in up to 40 separate thefts from the LCBO in the past three months, resulting in the retail loss of about $92,000.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Burned-out house for sale for $1M in Metro Vancouver
- Cozy suburban home with 'sexual oasis' listed for US$750K
- U.K. paper reveals abuse claims against tycoon Philip Green
- Interfor says it's shipping more lumber from Canada after China tariffs on U.S.
- Canada's stock index posts fifth positive week of year despite Friday loss