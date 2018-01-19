Lawsuit launched against obituary website alleges copyright infringement
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:08PM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A lawyer in Newfoundland and Labrador is bringing a class-action suit against a website that collects obituaries and reposts them.
The statement of claim, which has not been proven in court, alleges that the site managed by Afterlife Network Inc. contains hundreds of thousands of obituaries and photographs copied without permission from the websites of Canadian funeral homes and newspapers.
The Jan. 11 document says the reproductions infringe copyright, and that Afterlife hasn't sought permission from the copyright holders.
Lawyer Erin Best is attempting to certify the lawsuit before the Federal Court of Canada.
The action says the website generates revenues by displaying the advertising of third party businesses and by permitting users to "light virtual candles and send flowers."
A spokesperson for Afterlife was not immediately available for comment, but the company has previously said that it will edit or delete information from the site on request.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Shoppers Drug Mart signs a deal, optimistic pharmacies will sell pot
- Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint
- Ont. premier criticizes Tim Hortons franchise owners: Workers aren't 'pawns'
- U.S. tax reforms could hurt Canada more than NAFTA pullout: business groups
- CLC head accuses Unifor of leaving lobby group to raid another union