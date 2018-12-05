Laurentian Bank Q4 net income down 13 per cent, misses analyst estimates
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 10:18AM EST
MONTREAL -- Laurentian Bank of Canada's fourth-quarter net income dropped by 13 per cent from the previous year to $50.8 million, on lower revenues and loan volumes, and missed analyst estimates.
The Montreal-based company's net income amounted to $1.13 per diluted share during the three months ended Oct. 31, down from $1.42 during the same period a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based bank reported net income of $54.3 million, down 18 per cent from $66.5 million.
Other factors weighing on Laurentian's results include a $5.9 million gain on the sale of its investment in Verico Financial Group during the same quarter one year ago, as well as an increase in provisions for credit losses or money set aside for bad loans.
For the full 2018 financial year, Laurentian reported net income of $224.6 million, up nine per cent from $206.5 million during 2017.
"Our 2018 results reflect our actions to strengthen the Group's financial foundation, including maintaining healthy liquidity levels and our investments in people, processes and technology," said Laurentian's president and chief executive officer Francois Desjardins in a statement. "This positions us well to deliver our strategic objectives."
