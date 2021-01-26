MEXICO CITY -- Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is recovering from COVID-19 after more than a week of mild symptoms, his son said on Monday.

Slim, 80, visited the National Institute of Nutrition for clinical analysis, monitoring and treatment in a preventative manner, his son, businessman Carlos Slim Domit said on Twitter.

"He's very well and has had a very favorable development after more than a week of minor symptoms," Slim Domit said.

Telecoms magnate Slim is the richest man in Mexico and among the wealthiest in the world.

His family controls America Movil, the largest Mexican telecommunications provider whose operations includes mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed-data services, internet access and pay television.

A spokesman for America Movil declined to comment.

Les comento que mi papá de manera preventiva asistió al Instituto Nacional de Nutrición para análisis clínicos, monitoreo y tratamiento oportuno, está muy bien y ha tenido una evolución muy favorable al Covid a más de una semana de síntomas menores. — Carlos Slim Domit (@Carlos_Slim_D) January 25, 2021

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Alistair Bell