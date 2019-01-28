Late rally pushes TSX higher despite lower crude and warning from SNC-Lavalin
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 12:01AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 4:35PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock market ended in positive territory even though lower oil prices pulled down the energy sector and industrials fell on an earnings warning from SNC-Lavalin Inc.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 12.57 points at 15,378.62.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 208.98 points at 24,528.22. The S&P 500 index was down 20.91 points at 2,643.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 79.18 points at 7,085.69.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.41 cents US compared with an average of 75.44 US on Friday.
The March crude contract was down US$1.70 at US$51.99 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 19.9 cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$5 at US$1,305.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.9 cents at US$2.68 a pound.
