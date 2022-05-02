Late rally prevents North American stock markets from poor start to May

TORONTO -

A late rally prevented North American stock markets from getting off to the same dismal start in May that was endured in April.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 69.78 points to 20,692.22 after losing as much as 305 points.

After being down for most of the day, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 84.29 points at 33,061.50. The S&P 500 index was up 23.45 points at 4,155.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.38 points at 12,536.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.55 cents US compared with 78.17 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 48 cents at US$105.17 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 23.1 cents at nearly US$7.48 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$48.10 at US$1,863.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 14.1 cents at US$4.27 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.