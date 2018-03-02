

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Wall Street is losing its appetite for McDonald's, believing there aren't many fans for its new Dollar Menu.

Shares of McDonald's Corp. are down 5 per cent and hitting a new low for the year.

Value menus have become the tool of choice at fast food companies to generate traffic. In January, McDonald's replaced revived its popular Dollar Menu, with items priced at $1, $2 or $3.

But competition for mouths has never been more fierce. Rivals Taco Bell and Wendy's responded with their own value meals and they've won some converts.

On Friday, David Palmer of RBC Capital Markets lowered his expectations for the company because of the lack of excitement over the Dollar Menu, and a worsening picture for the entire industry.