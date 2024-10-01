Business

    • Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president

    Shopify President Harley Finkelstein is pictured at the the company's headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick) Shopify President Harley Finkelstein is pictured at the the company's headquarters in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."

    Harley Finkelstein says that problem is a lack of ambition that's permeating the Canadian psyche and weighing down the country's tech sector.

    He says the lack of ambition has left Canadian companies with a reputation for being acquired while their U.S. competitors grow more dominant by taking them over.

    Finkelstein instead wants Canadian companies to focus on striving for more rather than settling for being acquired.

    He also adds that he wants more companies to be headquartered in Canada rather than the country being treated like a branch plant for bigger organizations.

    Finkelstein's remarks came in a conversation with astronaut Chris Hadfield during the opening night of the Elevate technology conference in Toronto, where "Dragons' Den" star Arlene Dickinson and Olympic champion breaker Phil Wizard also took the stage.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News