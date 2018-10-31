L.L. Bean looks to northern neighbour to boost sales
In this March 16, 2016, file photo, shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
David Sharpe, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 1:46PM EDT
FREEPORT, Maine -- L.L. Bean is looking across the border to Canada to boost sales.
The Maine-based retailer has signed an agreement in which its iconic boot and other products will be sold in 24 stores in Canada for the holiday season, and in L.L. Bean-branded stores opening over the next decade. The company also has launched a dedicated website for Canadian customers that smooths out duties and currency fluctuations.
Bean is coming off several years of flat sales and an era of belt-tightening that included a reduction in the workforce, a tightening of its generous return policy, and a paring of products.
CEO Steve Smith said Canada currently accounts for about 2 per cent of Bean's annual sales; he said the company hopes to double that in three to four years.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada Post trucks backed up as strikes move throughout Quebec, Ottawa
- Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back
- L.L. Bean looks to northern neighbour to boost sales
- Statistics Canada reports GDP in August boosted by oil and gas subsector
- Ottawa argues one province's failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others