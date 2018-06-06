'Killer' frost damages grape crops at Nova Scotia vineyards
A vineyard is shown in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 12:31PM EDT
WOLFVILLE, N.S. -- Vineyards in Nova Scotia are grappling with a potentially devastating loss of grape crops following a severe spring frost.
Temperatures in the Annapolis Valley fell to below 0 C on Sunday night and into early Monday from the high 20s on Friday.
Gerry McConnell, founder of Benjamin Bridge vineyards, says the frost caused significant damage to his crops in the Gaspereau Valley.
McConnell, who is also the vice-chairman of the Winery Association of Nova Scotia, says many of the province's roughly 15 vineyards were also affected by the "killer" frost event, which he described as unusual.
He says Nova Scotia vineyards have reported various levels of damage, from complete devastation to minimal damage.
But, McConnell says it will be several weeks before he can estimate the extent of the damage to the crops.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- B.C. housing tax to cause vacation property price dip: Royal LePage forecast
- 'Killer' frost damages grape crops at Nova Scotia vineyards
- Montreal area real estate market hit record high in May but pace of growth slowed
- Air Canada and Air China sign joint venture agreement to increase co-operation
- Energy sector weighs on Toronto market, U.S. stocks push higher; Loonie up