Keystone pipeline restarts 2 weeks after North Dakota leak
Workers survey the damage of a pipeline leak in a field near Edinburg, N.D. (TC Energy Corp. / THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO)
James MacPherson, The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 12:09AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 11:00AM EST
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The Keystone pipeline has been restarted nearly two weeks after it leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million litres) of oil in North Dakota.
TC Energy says the pipeline "returned to service" Sunday after approval of a repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
The agency ordered the company last week to keep the pipeline shut down until corrective action was taken, including sending an affected portion of the pipe to an independent laboratory for testing.
State regulators say the leak that was reported on Oct. 29 affected about 22,500 square feet (2,090 square meters) of land near Edinburg.
The cause of the leak has not been disclosed.
The company says about 285,600 gallons (1 million litres) of crude oil has been recovered.
