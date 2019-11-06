Keystone line to remain closed until corrective action taken
Workers survey the damage of a pipeline leak in a field near Edinburg, N.D. (TC Energy Corp. / THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO)
James MacPherson, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 10:59AM EST
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Federal regulators have ordered the Keystone pipeline to remain shut down until its Canadian owner takes corrective action aimed at determining the cause of a breach that leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million litres) of oil in northeastern North Dakota.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued the order Tuesday to TC Energy. The action comes one week after the pipeline leak was discovered and affected about 22,500 square feet (2,090 square meters) of land near Edinburg.
The order requires the company to send the affected portion of the pipe to an independent laboratory for testing.
TC Energy says it has about 200 people are at the site "focused on clean-up and remediation activities."
Regulators say about 252,000 gallons (954,000 litres) of crude oil has been recovered.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- GFL Environmental cancels IPO after investors seek price below range
- Global stocks higher as investors monitor U.S.-China talks
- Ikea plans to open small stores in Toronto core as consumers crave convenience
- Barrick Gold reports third-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend
- Xerox is said to consider buying HP