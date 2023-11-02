Business

    • Key Swiss rail tunnel damaged by derailment won't fully reopen until next September

    Accident-damaged freight wagons are seen at the scene of the accident in the Gotthard base tunnel near Faido during a media tour at the accident site on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Faido in the canton of Ticino. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP) Accident-damaged freight wagons are seen at the scene of the accident in the Gotthard base tunnel near Faido during a media tour at the accident site on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Faido in the canton of Ticino. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)
    GENEVA -

    Switzerland's national rail operator said Thursday the world's longest rail tunnel won't be fully reopened to train traffic until next September, again pushing back the target date for repairs of damage caused by a cargo train derailment.

    The Swiss federal railway operator, known by its German-language acronym SBB, said the damage from the Aug. 10 derailment in the Gotthard tunnel, Switzerland's main north-south rail thoroughfare, is "much more significant than first imagined."

    "The rail tracks need to be entirely replaced over 7 kilometres (4.2 miles). The work will take much more time than anticipated," SBB said. The cost of the repairs is expected to be 100 million to 130 million Swiss francs (about US$110 million to US$140 million).

    Limited passenger and cargo train traffic through the tunnel is continuing. Previously, SBB said repair work would continue through the end of this year.

    No one was injured in the derailment, but the damage was considerable. Large swaths of track and an evacuation portal were torn up.

    The tunnel is a crucial thoroughfare for goods and cargo, particularly between Germany to the north and Italy to the south. Last year, more than two-thirds of rail freight traffic through the Alps passed through the tunnel, according to the Swiss government.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News